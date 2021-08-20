Highest number of daily Covid-19 cases ever recorded as 2,397 test positive

Nine further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland. The Department of Health said there had also been 2,397 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.It is the highest number of positive cases ever recorded in a 24 hour period in Northern Ireland On Friday morning, there were 388 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.Hospitals across Northern Ireland are currently running at 101% occupancy.