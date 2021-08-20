Six injured in three car M1 crash

Six people have been injured following a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway on Thursday night.

Police received reports of a two vehicle collision on the motorway westbound between Blaris and Moira shortly before 10.30pm.

A short time later, a second collision occurred in the same location.

Six people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences. One has been released on bail, and the other remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage that could help police with their investigation, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1912 of 19/08/21.