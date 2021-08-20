The Fermanagh swimming course teaching how to be safe in the water

Play video

Open water swimming has exploded in popularity. But with that comes a risk. A swimming safety course in Fermanagh has been inundated with people signing up. Those wanting to stay safe in the water have taken part.During the heatwave in July there were over 30 water related deaths in the UK.On the Island of Ireland alone there were 5 drownings in 1 week. The classes are a joint initiative between Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership. Over two days, 24 participants took part in the course and there are approximately 50 people on a waiting list. Additional classes will be held during September for those who have registered.