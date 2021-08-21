1,600 new Covid cases in NI as people attend 'Big Jab Weekend'

People have been queuing to avail of the last opportunity for over-18s to get their jab at a mass vaccination centre in Northern Ireland.

It comes as another 1,612 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The promotion sees Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination centres offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups, as well as vaccines being available at walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland and at participating community pharmacies.

A total of 2,401,296 vaccines have been administered so far in the roll-out.

Despite protests from a small group, it was an opportunity that the majority didn't want to miss, with queues outside sites right across Northern Ireland.

After the last dose is administered at the SSE on Sunday evening it will, along with other venues, be wound down.

The latest effort is to try and make up the numbers to ensure 90% of the adult population are partially or fully immunised which the Health Minister Robin Swann says would reduce hospitalisation rates by half.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported four further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Craig Renfrew, a consultant anaesthetist at the Ulster Hospital who is working at the vaccination centre this weekend, had this message for anyone considering attending: “The most important thing is to protect yourself and the way to do that is to get vaccinated.

“But more importantly, is to protect those around you and those who are requiring healthcare, so if you get vaccinated, you will reduce the pressure on our services and allow us to get back to doing what we do best, which is treating patients.”