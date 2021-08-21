Man critically injured during 'large altercation' in Portadown

A man in his 50s in a critical condition in hospital after he was punched in the face during a large altercation in Portadown. It was reported to police that a number of people were fighting in the Thomas Street area at around 1.40am on Saturday. The injured man, who is in his 50s, fell to the ground after being hit by another man and had to be taken to hospital. A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time. Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 169 21/08/21."