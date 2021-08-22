Pram set alight in arson attack at north Belfast flats

Two residents have been treated for smoke inhalation after a pram was deliberately set on fire in the communal hallway of a block of flats in north Belfast.

Police said it was reported shortly after 5.30am on Sunday at the premises on the Woodvale Road.

Detective Inspector Dane said: "All of the occupants inside the property were evacuated by colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, with two occupants treated for smoke inhalation following the incident.

"Smoke and fire damage was also reported to the property, as a result of the fire. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

"Police are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and we are asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 550 22/08/21."