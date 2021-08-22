Three police vehicles rammed in west Belfast

Three police vehicles have been rammed as officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in west Belfast.

Police received report of a creeper-style burglary at a property on Oldpark Road area shortly before 3am on Sunday, in which keys of a blue Chevrolet Lacetti parked there were taken.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “The vehicle was then seen on the Bell Steel Road area of west Belfast shortly before 3:10am. Three police vehicles were damaged, as the car rammed the vehicles before stopping and the men were subsequently arrested. “The men (aged 26, 25, and 20) were arrested on suspicion of burglary and various related offences, with all three in custody at this time. “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 374 22/08/21."