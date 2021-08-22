Two women injured in road crash in Castledawson

Two women have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle road crash in Castledawson.

The collision happened on the Hillhead Road shortly before 1am on Sunday.

PSNI officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The women remain in hospital and their condition is not known.

A PSNI inspector said: “One arrest was made in relation to this incident, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 124 of 22/08/21."

The Hillhead Road remains closed on Sunday morning.