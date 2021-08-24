Londonderry GP suspended over Covid-19 vaccine claims

A Londonderry GP has been suspended by the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) over comments she made about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Anne McCloskey expressed concerns about young people being given the vaccine with an investigation now being carried out by the HSCB.

In a statement, the Board said: "The HSCB can confirm that it has suspended Dr McCloskey as a precautionary measure while it undertakes a full investigation regarding complaints and concerns raised against this doctor.

"Suspension is not an automatic occurrence when undertaking an investigation but may be necessary where there are concerns regarding patient safety and in the public interest.

"Dr McCloskey is not free to work for HSC organisations during her suspension."

In a video posted online on Sunday, she made a number of claims including that there is not enough evidence that it is safe for young people to be vaccinated.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) said it has ordered an investigation after receiving complaints about the comments.

It also said that Western Urgent Care (WUC) is currently progressing with its own separate "investigations and internal processes in relation to the matter".

Dr McCloskey earlier told a BBC radio programme that she stood by her comments.