Man in 80s arrested for attempted murder after arson attack

Detectives have arrested a man in his 80s on suspicion of attempted murder after a property was set alight in Co Down. Police have appealed for information over the incident at a house in Annalong. A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report just after 9pm on Saturday night 21 August, that a man had set fire to a property in the Glassdrumman Road area of the village. "He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. "A man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries. "We are appealing to anyone who was in the Glassdrumman Road area around the time, or who may have any information that could assist our inquiries, to contact 101."