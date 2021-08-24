Ryanair to end all flights at all Northern Ireland airports

Ryanair is end all its flights from Northern Ireland airports by 30 October.

The airline is currently operating out of both Belfast City and Belfast International Airport flying to destinations across Europe including Spain, Portugal and Poland.

In a statement the company said: “Due to the UK Government’s refusal to suspend or reduce APD (air passenger duty), and the lack of Covid recovery incentives from both Belfast airports, this winter Ryanair will cease operations from Belfast International and Belfast City Airport from the end of the Summer schedule in October and these aircraft will be reallocated to lower cost airports elsewhere in the UK and Europe for the Winter schedule which starts in November.”

SDLP economy spokesperson, Sinead McLaughlin said her thoughts were with everyone affected by the news.

She said: "Today’s news will be extremely disappointing to passengers, from commuters to holidaymakers, a lot of people will miss out as a result of these routes no longer being available to people in the North.

"It will also be a blow to both Belfast airports, with Ryanair already pulling out of City of Derry earlier this year. My thoughts are also with staff who may be affected by these developments.

“We are in the midst of an extremely difficult period for both the aviation and travel industries which have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. As we emerge from the pandemic I hope to see both sectors rebound, people have been clear, the demand for foreign holidays and travel is there and will need to be met as things return to normal.

“I have regularly pleaded with the Executive to provide adequate support to the aviation and travel industries and their staff, but this has fallen on deaf ears. Our airports were struggling before the onset of the pandemic and we need to see a proper long-term Executive plan to address these issues to ensure our airports remain viable and offer people the best possible choice and experience.

"The first item on their agenda should be finding a new airline or multiple airlines to fill the gap in the market left by Ryanair’s withdrawal.”

Belfast International Airport said it had been anticipating such a move.