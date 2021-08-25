12 September announced as date high street voucher scheme goes live

Stormont ministers have aimed for a launch date of the 12 September for the high street voucher scheme. It is understood the portal for applications would open the following day, on 13 September.Every adult in Northern Ireland will eligible for pre-paid card worth £100 to spend on our high-streets. The initiative is to encourage people to spend it at retailers that have been affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.Previously, it was announced that recipients will have to be on the electoral register to be eligible.The cards will have to be spent by the 30 November to avoid taking away spending during the peak of the Christmas shopping period.