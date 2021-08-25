Appeal for information after man shot in the leg in Newtownabbey

A man has been shot in the leg in Newtownabbey in what police are calling a "brutal attack"The man, who is aged in his 20s, was shot in Knockenagh Avenue.Police received the report around 10pm on Tuesday night.Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “At approximately 10pm, a report was received that a man in his 20s had received a gunshot wound to the leg.

"This was a brutal attack.

"Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all."Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."No one has the right to violate the rights of others.“Our investigation is underway and we are working to establish a motive for this horrific attack."I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, to call 101".