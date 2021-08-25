Covid-19 survivor urges others to get vaccine

Play video

A former councillor who was sceptical about coronavirus vaccines, says he would have been immunised if he'd known that contracting Covid-19 would nearly kill him.

Andrew Girvan, a father of four aged in his 40s, has just returned home after spending seven days in hospital.

Sixteen members of his family contracted the virus, including his mum who is still in hospital.

"I'm not anti or pro-vaccine, it's just whatever people want, whatever they believe," the former councillor for Lisburn and Castlereagh said.

"Anything that I could have done to reduce any symptoms, I would take - if I was in that position now. Back then I didn't do that."

It comes as a leading consultant said nearly every Covid-19 patient in intensive care in Northern Ireland isn't vaccinated.

Dr Brian McCluskey said: "Whenever someone comes in to intensive care, we give them the best possible care we can.

"But I haven't met anyone who has been unwell and unvaccinated who hasn't regretted that decision."

Meanwhile a further five deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been notified in Northern Ireland.

Another 1,771 confirmed cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, bringing to 11,917 the number who have tested positive in the last seven days.