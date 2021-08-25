Covid-19 travel certificates now available on NI Direct website

Covid-19 vaccine certificates can now be applied for by those in Northern Ireland planning to travel within the next three months, the Department of Health has said.

The certificates provide citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing, or paper versions can be requested by phone for those who cannot apply online.Users must register for an NI Direct account before applying for the certificate. The NI Direct website says applications will be processed based on the date of travel.Travelers will need to have proof of both vaccinations to be eligible for a certificate.Applications can be completed here: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residentsMeanwhile, Twelve further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland as of the latest reporting figures on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said there have also been 1,648 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Tuesday morning there were 373 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 41 were in intensive care.

So far 2,417,807 vaccines have been administered.