Flood repairs continue 12 months after Storm Francis

Twelve months after Storm Francis left a trail of destruction along the Co Down coast, the lives of some families are still being disrupted while flood repairs continue.

The storm brought high winds that felled trees and downed bridges, while the downpours caused flooding in many homes in the seaside town of Newcastle.

The Shimna River burst its banks forcing families to flee their homes while others needed rescued.

Dorothy Ryan is still not back living in her own home. She ran a bed and breakfast but instead of paying guests, workmen occupy rooms carrying out repairs.

She says it has been a year of stress, lost business and higher insurance costs.

"Insurance now is £2,000 for us for the year, and my sister in law who we are living with temporarily - hers is £350 for a larger house around the corner," Dorothy said.

A few doors down the road, Jim Cummins is settling back into his renovated home, but post-Brexit delays have left him without furniture.

"What can I say? It's been a huge inconvenience," he said.

Flood defences along the river have been promised, and in a statement the Department for Infrastructure said it was committed to the flood alleviation scheme.

"The two-stage procurement process for a contractor is nearing completion and is in the final stages," the statement said.

"It is anticipated that works can commence on site within weeks of this process reaching a conclusion."