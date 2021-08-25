'Frostbit boy' Ruairi McSorley rescued off Co Kerry coast

Play video

A Co Londonderry man - who became known as 'frostbit boy' after appearing on UTV in 2015 - has been rescued off the coast of Co Kerry.

Ruairi McSorley shot to fame when his interview on a cold, snowy morning went viral.

But after swimming four kilometres from the Kerry coastline last Sunday morning, Ruairi was rescued from the water after 8pm, surrounded by a pod of dolphins.

His clothes were found by a walker on the beach on Sunday morning, sparking a rescue operation in search of a swimmer.

On a second attempt to locate him, two RNLI crews and a coastguard helicopter spotted Ruairi's head in the water beside the pod.

Gerard O'Donnell, Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "Had it not been for the professionalism of the RNLI crew on Fenit Lifeboat on that day, we would have had a fatality no question about it."

After a brief stay in hospital, Ruairi's rescue will live long in his memory.