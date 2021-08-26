16,000 fans to attend Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland

The National Stadium at Windsor Park will be at 85% capacity for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland next month.

16,000 fans will be able to attend the fixture as Ian Baraclough's side seek World Cup qualification and will be the highest attended event in Northern Ireland since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

13,000 supporters attended the Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal earlier this month at Windsor Park.

Supporters will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry to the stadium.