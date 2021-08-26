Ulster sign Mick Kearney on short-term contract

Ulster have signed Mick Kearney from Zebre on a short term contract.

The 30-year old lock has played almost 150 professional games and had spells at Leinster and Connacht prior to his move to Zebre.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said, "Mick is set to add depth and strength to our second row, and we look forward to what he will bring to the squad, both professionally and as an individual.

“Our pre-season training continues to go well, and we are already relishing the challenges that lie ahead."

Kearney's first outing as an Ulster player could take place next Friday when they host Saracens at Kingspan stadium in front of 10,000 supporters.

"I'm delighted to have signed with Ulster, and to have the opportunity to represent the province in the coming months. I'm now focused on getting stuck into training and putting in the work needed ahead of the new season," said Kearney.