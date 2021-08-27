There have been five further Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health confirmed there has also been 1,875 new positive cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

On Friday morning there were 383 covid positive patients in hospital with 45 in intensive care

2,434,651 vaccines have so far been administered in Northern Ireland.

A further 36 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the last week according to government stats agency NISRA.

It take the overall total covid related deaths in Northern Ireland to 3,140