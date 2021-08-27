Play video

Thousands of people took part in a charity bed push from Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin to Letterkenny University Hospital to raise funds for six-year-old Noah Gooch.

Stars including Rachael Blackmore and Donegal's own Daniel O'Donnell helped push the bed along the 155 mile route which took four days to complete and all in honour of Noah who was born with down syndrome and is now battling Leukemia.

The bed push helped raise awareness and support for nine charities helping Noah in his battle.

A €50,000 target was set but almost double was raised during the fundraising event.It was the biggest homecoming since Donegal's All-Ireland Football Football Championship win in 2012 and Noah's father Lee said he was overwhelmed by the support the bed push received,

"We never would have imagined the support, we thought maybe fifty or sixty people at the final destination of Letterkenny University Hospital, but not that support."

There is still a long journey ahead for Noah as he is six months into a three year treatment programme, but Team Noah will be with him every step of the way.