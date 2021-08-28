Royal Black parades mark 'Last Saturday'

Royal Black Institution parades have taken place across Northern Ireland.

The 'Last Saturday' demonstrations returned for the first time since the pandemic.

Traditionally they involve 17,000 members of the institution with bands at six locations, but this year the event was organised on a more localised basis, with a larger number of smaller processions.

Ronnie Walker, deputy county grand master of Belfast, said this year's event is also celebrating the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

"It's fantastic to be back out on the road after 18 months, we have been looking forward to this for a long time," he said.

"This year there are probably in the region of 10 to 20 parades.

"The biggest one probably in Desertmartin, then there would be some in Banbridge and Dromore, and through the rest of the province."