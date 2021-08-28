Six more Covid-19 deaths in NI

A further six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health said there have also been a further 1,430 positive cases of Covid-19.

Officials say rates of transmission are "currently very high" and are encouraging people to "embrace the great outdoors this bank holiday weekend to help keep Covid-19 at bay".

One person in every 40 is estimated to have the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride said: “Covid-19 transmits best when people meet up indoors particularly when there is poor ventilation.

"Make the most of the last days of summer and the best of the first days of autumn by meeting friends and family outdoors as much as possible.

"When inside remember to open windows to increase ventilation and reduce your risk of infection."