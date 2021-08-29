Jason Smyth sprints to sixth Paralympics gold medal

Northern Ireland sprinter Jason Smyth has retained his title in the 100m T13 race at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Smyth had a great start out of the blocks and held off his rivals to clinch the victory by just one hundredth of a second.

The Derry Track Club athlete finished in a season's best time 10.53 seconds, narrowly beating Algeria’s Djamil Skander Athmani who was second with 10.54.

Smyth claimed his fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal, and sixth gold in total.