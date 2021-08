A further 1,225 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been a further nine deaths of people who previously tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It comes after a further 1,430 positive cases of Covid-19 and six deaths were reported by the department on Saturday.

To date, 2,440,759 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland, the department added.