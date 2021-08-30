46 year old motorcyclist dies after road traffic collision in Bangor

A 46 year old motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Bangor on Wednesday 25th August.

Speaking about the crash on the Bangor Road, Sergeant Irwin said: “The collision, involving a motorcycle, was reported to police at 3.35pm. "The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but has sadly passed away. “The investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues, and we would ask anyone who witnessed it, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1254 of 25/08/21.” At the time of the crash, police said that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two women travelling in one of the vehicles were said to have been left shaken by the incident, with the passenger sustaining minor cuts.