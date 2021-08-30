Six further covid-19 related deaths in NI

A further 1,259 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been a further six deaths of people who previously tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It comes after a further 1,225 positive cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths were reported by the department on Sunday.

To date, 2,442,855 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland, the department added.