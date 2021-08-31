Young boy killed after being struck by car in Kircubbin, Co Down

A young child has died after he was struck by a car in Kircubbin in Co. Down.

The boy was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The collision, involving one vehicle, happened in the Rowreagh Road area shortly before 8:20pm on Monday evening.

Speaking about the incident, Sergeant Irwin said: “The Rowreagh Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened. “Enquiries are continuing and Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 30/08/21.”

Reacting to the news, local DUP MLA Peter Weir said it was "dreadful news."