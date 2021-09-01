Doctors urge public to get vaccinated to protect cancer patients

Cancer clinicians are urging the public to get vaccinated to protect patients receiving treatment.

Doctors say they are concerned that those waiting for treatment for the likes of cancer care are facing delays because of the impact of coronavirus on Northern Ireland's hospitals.

In a statement issued via the NI Cancer Network, clinicians reiterated their desire to ensure that patients receive the best possible care but outlined how services are continuing to be hindered by the pandemic. Dr Kathryn Boyd, Medical Director, NI Cancer Network said; “Specialist theatre and intensive care staff are once again caring for patients with COVID -19 and as a result, diagnostic surgical procedures and surgical cancer treatments have been/are being postponed. “I would like to assure patients that their cases will be prioritised for re-scheduling as soon as possible.

"However we very much recognise the anxiety and the very real impact this has on patients and their families. It is a matter of great regret and distress to everyone working in the health service. “We must do all we can to reduce the period where so many of our specialist staff are not available for cancer surgery. The impact of this will be continued delays in cancer diagnosis, delays in surgical treatment, more suffering for cancer patients, and may risk more untimely deaths from cancer. “Everyone across society has a role to play in stopping this happening. “We must all keep playing our part in driving down the Coronavirus infection rate in the community in order to decrease the number of people in hospital with Covid-19."