Northern Ireland's education minister has voiced her hopes that young people can have as normal a school experience this year as possible.

Michelle McIlveen said while Covid-19 transmission numbers are rising in the region, measures are in place to keep pupils safe.

The DUP politician said it had been a very difficult year and a half for all, and described this week as important for all young people getting back to school.

She was speaking during a visit to Dundonald Primary School in Co Down on Wednesday morning where she met a number of the youngest pupils getting back to their desks.

"The intention would be that they can have as normal an experience as possible, very mindful of the fact that the pandemic is still with us and we're aware of rising numbers of transmission," she said.

"It is about trying to keep our schools safe and young people safe as best that we can."

Schools were issued guidance by the Education Authority on safety measures, which included keeping bubbles as an option where schools wanted to use them.

"There is flexibility in the guidance and many schools have welcomed that, in fact it was requested by schools, and certainly it will allow those young people, particularly years eight, nine and 10, to be able to access resources and the curriculum in a way they weren't able to do in the previous 18 months," she said.

"In primary schools they are naturally bubbled and it would be very much up to principals then to adapt according to what is happening within the community, and the flexibility within the guidance allows that.

"It would be my hope (that schools can continue as normal), but this is a very fluid situation and we will adapt accordingly, and obviously those discussions, and anything beyond, that will be a decision that will be taken by the Executive very much led by the Department of Health."

The Stormont Executive is due to meet next week to review the current coronavirus restrictions.

Ms McIlveen's party, the DUP, had been pressing for further relaxations.

Speaking at Dundonald Primary School she said that is "very much where we're heading to".

"That's the position we have maintained throughout this, and it is to allow people to take responsibility for themselves in many respects, and that's something we would be continuing to adhere to," she said.

"But we're still sensible in that we will listen to the Department of Health's advice."

Dundonald Primary School principal Julian Byers said he was delighted to have all the pupils back.

"The children are glad to be back and we're confident that we're going to have a good year," he said.

"We're maintaining our measures in place that we had last year and we're making very few changes. Last year we took a cautious and measured approach and it worked, apart from the lockdowns, we had very few cases of Covid within the school.

"That worked, so we feel we will maintain it this year.

WATCH: Headteacher Julian Byers speaking to UTV:

Play video

"Bubbles worked last year and we have got to put the children's mental health and their education first, that's why we're maintaining the bubbles, not just for pupils but also for the staff, and it's important that the children are here, not in lockdown, and getting a continuous education from their teachers in school, not at home."