Mother and baby scandal: Two women brought together thanks to UTV report

After speaking out for the first time about the Mother and Baby scandal, a midwife who delivered some of the babies during that time has been re-united with one of them.Fionnuala Boyle and Theresa McGarry didn't know they shared such a bond.Ms McGarry is a former midwife, who spoke out for the first time back in June about her experience of delivering some of the babies of the young women placed in Mother and Baby home in Northern Ireland - something she says was wrong.Because of that report she has now been reunited with one of the babies she delivered - Fionnuala.Read more: Report published into NI mother and baby homes

