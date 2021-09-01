Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of an 84 year old man in the Dromore area of Co Tyrone on 30 June.

Speaking about the murder probe, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “As a result of our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding man’s death at an address on Blackwater Road I have launched a murder investigation. “A 54 year old man has been arrested on suspicious of murder and an 85 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

"Both were arrested in the Dromore area yesterday morning, Tuesday 31 August.

"They have been interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries. “I am appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1119 30/06/21.