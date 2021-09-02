Fire at recycling plant forces road closure in Co Down

Emergency services are dealing with a large fire at a recycling plant in Co Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says nine appliances are in attendance.

Police say the Downpatrick Road in Killough is closed at the junction with Station Road.

Motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes with the situation ongoing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Downpatrick Road, Killough is closed at the junction with Station Road as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a fire at a recycling plant in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey."