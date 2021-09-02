Fire at recycling plant forces road closure in Co Down
Emergency services are dealing with a large fire at a recycling plant in Co Down.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says nine appliances are in attendance.
Twitter pic: Finbar Curran
Police say the Downpatrick Road in Killough is closed at the junction with Station Road.
Motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes with the situation ongoing.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Downpatrick Road, Killough is closed at the junction with Station Road as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a fire at a recycling plant in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey."