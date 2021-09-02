Northern Ireland records third hottest summer on record

Northern Ireland recorded its third hottest summer this year, according to the Met Office.

The average temperature over the past three months was 15.06°C.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature on record was 31.3°C, recorded on 21 July at Castlederg in Co Tyrone.

Before July, the previous highest Northern Ireland temperature of 30.8C was recorded on 12 July 1983 and 30 June 30 1976.

The UK as a whole has had its ninth hottest summer on record, with an average of 15.28°C.

That is the hottest summer for the UK since 2018.

Credit: Met Office

Head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, Dr Mark McCarthy said: “Summer 2021 will be remembered very differently depending on where you are in the UK, with record-breaking warm conditions in parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland, while in the south and east it’s been much duller and wetter.

"There have been several notable weather events through the summer, including a new temperature record for Northern Ireland and Storm Evert which brought strong winds and heavy rain across England and Wales and extreme rainfall in the south east."August painted a different weather picture.

Most of the UK has recorded lower than average rainfall, with the exception of Northern Ireland (110%, 106.8mm) and parts of eastern Scotland, with the UK receiving 73% (65.4mm) of its average.