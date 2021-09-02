Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating dissident republican activity.

They have been arrested in the Lurgan area.

Police say properties have also been searched with items seized for examination.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating violent dissident republican activity, have arrested three males in the Lurgan area.

"A number of properties have also been searched and items seized for further examination as part of the investigation."The men, aged 52, 45, and 38, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for interview."