More than 50 deaths recorded in latest weekly Covid-19 bulletin

More than 50 deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week analysed by statisticians.

The 52 fatalities happened in the week August 21 to 27, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,200.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources than the toll reported by Stormont's Department of Health.

It is always higher than the department's total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The Department of Health's death toll stood at 2,340 on August 27.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Of the 3,200 deaths recorded by Nisra by August 27, 2,144 (67%) took place in hospitals, 802 (25%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 240 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to August 27, the deaths of 1,050 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes deaths that occurred in care homes and care home residents who died in hospital, having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up around 33% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to August 27, 53 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

This is a slightly different figure from the death occurrence number.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week August 21 to August 27 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 75.5% of the 3,182 Covid-19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and August 27 2021.