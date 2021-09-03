Online child grooming crimes reach all-time high

The number of online grooming crimes recorded by police in Northern Ireland has reached an all-time high, according to figures from the NSPCC.

There has been a rise of 139% over the past three years - and last year alone, almost 200 offences were recorded.

The charity is calling on the Government to prioritise child online safety.

Natalie Whelehan from NSPCC Northern Ireland said: "To respond to the size and complexity of the threat, the Government must put child protection front and centre of its response to tackling online abuse by funding and fully implementing the Online Safety Strategy and Action plan in Northern Ireland and working closely with the UK Government to ensure the Online Safety Bill is sufficiently robust enough to prevent children suffering online abuse.

"Child safety must be the yardstick against which the actions of our Government is judged and robust measures are needed now to keep children truly safe today and in the future."

For help & support: