7 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1,812 new cases

7 more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting Covid-19.

It brings the number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health to 2,401.

The Department has also recorded 1,812 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hour reporting period.

2,459,543 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.

The latest data comes ahead Health Ministers from across the UK have written the Chief Medical Officers asking for them to look at the broader impact of vaccination in the 12-15 age group.

This follows the recommendation from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that all 12-15 year olds should not receive the coronavirus jab.

Only those in that age group with certain underlying health conditions will receive the jab.

Instead, it has suggested the Government might want to get further views on the wider societal and educational impacts of extending the jabs rollout.

The JCVI said that as coronavirus presents only a very low risk to healthy children, the marginal benefit of vaccination to their own health is not great enough to support mass vaccination from a purely health perspective.

The committee also said it had investigated the extremely rare events of inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

In a statement, Health Minister Robin Swann said he welcomed the extension of the vaccination programme for 12-15 year olds with underlying medical conditions.

"The importance of vaccination is evident and I would urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect themselves and those around them. “I am also grateful for the JCVI advice on 12-15 year olds and agree that this issue warrants further consideration.

"It is entirely appropriate that our most senior medical advisers take forward this piece of work urgently. I look forward to seeing their considerations in the near future.”