Call for clarity over self-isolation rules in NI schools

Executive ministers have said there is an urgent need for clarity on self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland schools following a rising number of absences among children.

Paul Givan and Declan Kearney spoke to the media following a following a meeting of Stormont ministers on Monday. Sinn Féin called for the Assembly to be recalled to discuss the situation.

First Minister Paul Givan said there were concerns that some schools were taking a "blanket approach" to self-isolation.

Mr Givan said: "It was an issue that we discussed at the Executive today and I know from the Department of Health there is some concern that too many people are being told to self-isolate from schools and that is putting pressure on to the testing system because of the number of people.

"There is concern that schools are applying this too far and that was coming through from the Department of Health.

"Teachers and principals who are under extreme pressure need to be given the appropriate support from the Public Health Agency and that advice needs to be clear, and there needs to be resources provided if schools are feeling overwhelmed - then there needs to be support.

"It is a concern though if there are some schools which are deciding to go against public health advice because we have moved on from the requirement for a universal 10-day period of isolation."

A blanket approach being taken to pupils, I don't think that is appropriate. First Minister Paul Givan MLA

Junior Minister Declan Kearney MLA said further funding has been allocated to schools to ensure optimal contact tracing facilities in order to support schools. He also said schools needed further clarity on how to manage the situation.

“Our schools must open and our schools must stay open and that has to become the foundation then for how we approach the reopening of universities in a few weeks time," he said.

“There is clearly a lack of clarity in terms of the guidance available to our school management and principals and teachers, and we’ve urged that the Education Minister and the Health Minister would provide additional clarity and that would be forthcoming in the form of an explainer, that they will agree on to be supplied to schools to ensure that the confusion that currently applies is resolved and there is uniform clarity across all of our schools settings in relation to how schools should continue to operate and remain open in these circumstances."

One school in Northern Ireland had over 400 pupils off on Monday - half the school - because they were 'close contacts' of confirmed cases.

As more pupils book in for PCR tests, huge pressure is being placed on testing centres, with some local clinics fully booked.

The start of the new term brought a new set of rules for dealing with outbreaks among pupils, a process some schools are refusing to follow.

The Education Minister launched a £16million fund on Monday morning designed to reduce the impact Covid disruption has had on pupils.

The irony won't be lost that as Michelle McIlveen made the announcement schools across Northern Ireland were experiencing some of their worst disruption.

She said: “I was aware of the challenges of last week and the difficulties they were experiencing, particularly around contact tracing and the amount of time that that was taking."

The Minister said funding was being made available through the Education Authority in order to address the problem and her department has asked for flexibility from the PHA in relation to accessing and gaining PCR tests.

She added: “Work has gone on last week in order to address the concerns of principals, but I am aware that it has been difficult.”