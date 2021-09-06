Barry’s Amusements in Portush has been sold and the business will now close, its owners have confirmed in a statement.

The attraction has been a much loved entertainment spot for locals for decades but the arcade shut its doors after nearly a century in business and went on the market nearly two years ago.

It was reported last month that it had been sold to a property developer.

On Monday, the Trufelli family, who owned the venue confirmed its sale, saying: "We wish to thank all our loyal full-time and seasonal employees for their patience and understanding during the sale process, and for the key role they played in making Barry’s such a special place for the generations of people who visited us over the years.

"As a family, we understand what a special place Barry’s held in many peoples’ hearts for almost a century.

"We hope you cherish your memories as much as we do.”