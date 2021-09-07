Assembly to be recalled over Covid pressures on NI schools

The Stormont Assembly has been recalled amid growing concerns following a rising number of absences among children in schools across Northern Ireland.

Speaker Alex Maskey has confirmed the Assembly will meet on Thursday after a Sinn Féin petition received the signature of 30 MLAs.Many pupils are having to self-isolate due to close contact with a positive Covid case.

Around half the children at Larne High School were off on Monday because they were 'close contacts' of confirmed cases.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan had submitted a petition to recall the Assembly.

On Thursday, MLAs will debate the motion: "That this Assembly expresses its significant concern with increasing reports of pupil absences due to the Covid-19 situation in our schools; recognises that this situation has been worsened by the failure of the Minister of Education (Michelle McIlveen) to develop clear and robust guidance for our school staff; notes the scale of the burden which this has placed on many of our principals and teachers; and calls on the Minister of Education to work urgently with the Public Health Agency to issue guidance which is cognisant of the unique circumstances of the school setting in the context of Covid-19."

As more pupils book in for PCR tests, huge pressure is being placed on testing centres, with some local clinics fully booked.

The start of the new term brought a new set of rules for dealing with outbreaks among pupils, a process some schools are refusing to follow.