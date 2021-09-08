Arlene Foster to step down as MLA by end of September

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has announced her intention to step down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone by the end of the month.

While her successor has yet to be announced, the former DUP leader has said the process to select the next Assembly member has already begun.

Deborah Erskine has been tipped for co-option into Mrs Foster's Assembly seat.

The 28-year-old Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor is a close ally of the former First Minister and works in her constituency office.

UTV presenter Paul Clark speaks with Arlene Foster:

Play video

Speaking to UTV, Arlene Foster said that "all periods of leadership, all periods of politics come to an end."

"I have absolutely enjoyed it," she continued. "There have been many challenges but there have been some really good points as well."

Mrs Foster's departure after around 80% of the DUP's MLAs and MPs signed a motion of no confidence in her leadership.

Five-and-a-half years after taking over from Peter Robinson, she stepped down as party leader in May.

She remained as First Minister, however, until June when Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan took over.

In her resignation speech, Mrs Foster said her time as First Minister may have ended “abruptly” but she vowed to pursue “unfinished business” in championing Northern Ireland in other ways.

Since then, Arlene Foster has joined news channel GB News as a contributor, appearing on the Political Correction show presented by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.