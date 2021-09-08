Major new push to get students vaccinated

The health minister has announced a major push to get more students vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann says 60 walk-in clinics will open across some 30 campuses, offering first jabs of the coronavirus vaccine to students in universities and further education colleges.

It comes as uptake of first doses comes close to 90% of the adult population.

“I very much welcome the Jabbathon initiative and thank all those across the health and further and higher education sectors for their work in making this happen," said Mr Swann.

“A growing number of young people have been coming forward to get their jab and I am sure this extensive programme of targeted walk-in clinics will further increase take-up.

“By getting vaccinated, students will be playing a vital part in getting normality back – reducing the threat of disruption to their education and all aspects of student life."

The minister said the new initiative is on top of the ongoing programme of localised walk-in mobile clinics for everyone aged 16 and over.

Plans have also been announced for walk-in vaccination clinics at the Balmoral Show later this month.

Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination clinics, which have been concentrating on second doses since the end of July, will cease operating this weekend.

“I want to thank everyone involved in these centres for their tireless work and inspirational commitment," added Robin Swann.

"They should certainly take pride in what has been achieved.

"Of course, we have more work still to do to further increase take-up and I am very pleased that the number of participating pharmacies is going to be increased significantly."