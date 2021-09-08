Royal Portrush to host The Open in 2025

Royal Portrush has been announced as the host venue of The Open Championship in 2025.

It marks a quick return to the Northern Irish links and will be the third time Portrush has hosted the major, after 2019 and 1951.

When it was last played there, the course set a new attendance record for a championship staged outside St Andrews, with 237,750 people attending.

It generated more than £100m for the economy of Northern Ireland, and more than 5,400 hours of TV coverage were broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers globally.

Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug after beating Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes to claim his first major title.

First Minister Paul Givan said it has been "a key aim of the Executive to bring The Open back to Northern Ireland quickly".

The DUP MLA added: “As we start our preparations to host the Championship again I am certain that it will provide a platform on which to build a global golfing destination brand for Portrush and Northern Ireland."

Sinn Féin Junior Minister Declan Kearney said: “I wholeheartedly welcome the return of The Open in 2025 along with the anticipated business and jobs that it will bring to these shores.

"Following a tumultuous period that has greatly affected travel, tourism and events I now look to the future with greater optimism as well as look forward to welcoming our international visitors back to the north coast to explore the very best of what we have to offer."

The 253rd Open will be played at Royal Portrush from 13 to 20 July 2025.

It will follow Open Championships at St Andrews in 2022, Royal Liverpool in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024.

Dr Ian Kerr, Captain of Royal Portrush, said: “We are delighted to see the return of The Open to Royal Portrush Golf Club.

"This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and to see it return to NI and Royal Portrush so soon, is a recognition of the excellent work done by all involved in 2019.

"The Open in 2019 created a positive festival atmosphere in the area and we look forward to hosting this wonderful event once again."