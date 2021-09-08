Sinn Féin select two new MLAs to represent Foyle

Sinn Féin have selected two new members to represent the party in Foyle.

Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson are set to be co-opted into the Assembly seats, subject to approval by the Ard Chomhairle.

A party convention was held in Londonderry on Wednesday evening to choose who would replace Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan.

It was previously announced they would not contest the next Assembly elections, due to take place next May.

The pair are set to take on "new roles for the party at a national and regional level".

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said: “I also want to thank outgoing MLAs Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson for all the hard work they have done on behalf of this constituency and Sinn Féin."

Pearse Doherty with the incoming Foyle MLAs on Wednesday evening. Credit: Presseye

25-year-old Pádraig Delargy currently works as a Primary School Teacher in the city and has been described by the party as a keen Gaeilgeoir with an interest in Gaelic football and Irish traditional music.

Ciara Ferguson is a community development worker with more than 20 years experience who grew up in Strabane and was educated at Ulster University's Magee campus.

They're set to take their seats next week.

Speaking after their selection, Pearse Doherty said: “Pádraig and Ciara will both bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to our Assembly team at such a crucial time for politics across the island of Ireland and a new era for Sinn Féin in Derry."

Martina Anderson has served as an elected Sinn Féin representative for 14 years. Credit: Pacemaker

In April, Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said it was 'attempting to fix' internal party issues in Derry following recent election disappointments.

Elisha McCallion lost the Foyle Westminster seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood in 2019 by more than 17,000 votes and in the same year the party lost its majority on Derry City Council to the SDLP.

In May, members of Ms Anderson's family spoke out, claiming she had been 'sacrificed' by the party.