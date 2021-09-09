8 new Covid related deaths and 1,831 new cases of virus

8 further Covid-19 related deaths have been announced by the Department of Health.

Its total death toll in connection with the virus now stands at 2,438.

1,831 new cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed in the most recent 24 hour reporting period.

10,204 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 7 days.

Currently in Northern Ireland's hospitals, 472 people are being treated for the Covid-19.

44 of these are in intensive care, with 34 of these being on ventilators.

2,479,883 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has also announced that the Limelight music venue in Belfast will be playing host to a special walk-in jab clinic.

The Limelight on Belfast's Ormeau Avenue Credit: UTV

The venue on Ormeau Avenue will be open on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th September and will be open to anyone aged 16 or over.

Next Monday will meanwhile see the start of the Jabbathon vaccine take-up initiative for students, involving around 60 walk-in clinics across some 30 Further and Higher Education campuses.