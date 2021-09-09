Assembly recalled to discuss coronavirus school absences

The Northern Ireland Assembly is being recalled to discuss increasing reports of pupil absences in schools due to Covid-19.

The motion due to be debated by MLAs on Thursday calls for more robust guidance from the education minister and Public Health Agency.

Sinn Féin proposed the recall amid a rise in absences due to positive cases.

It comes after principals and unions asked for greater support from the Executive to deal with contact tracing and the fallout from children missing class time.

On Wednesday, teachers welcomed a proposal for the PHA to take responsibility for coronavirus contact tracing.

Teaching unions were briefed on the plan, which still needs to be officially approved, and said it would allow teachers to return to working with children.

The current policy, in which teachers have been largely responsible for tracing close contacts, has been widely criticised.

It is hoped the new proposal would reduce the number of children who are currently absent due to close contact with a positive case and reduce pressure on the PCR testing system.