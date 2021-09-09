Young fans backing Co Tyrone for All Ireland glory

Play video

With less than 48 hours to go until the throw-in at Croke Park for the All Ireland final, a local Co Tyrone primary school is hoping their song will help spur on their side.

P6 pupils in Edendork Primary School near Dungannon have penned their own song to support the Tyrone team.

"It's actually a pupil that came up with the tune," teacher Lia Dunne told UTV.

"The primary six pupils came together and they penned the lyrics in a very short space of time, went home, learned it off by heart.

"They're in today - here are 24 hours later!" Niall Morgan is the Tyrone team goal keeper, but at the primary school he is known as Mr Morgan and clearly has his own squad of support.

Teacher, past pupil and Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan Credit: UTV

"He's such a fantastic role model so we knew we wanted to do something special.

"They've had a tough year, the past 18 months with the pandemic so it was really nice to do something creative.

"It was an outlet for the children so they loved every second of it.