A pensioner whose 16-year-old brother was killed in the Claudy bombings has welcomed a legal settlement against the Northern Ireland Office and the PSNI.

The families of William Watson Temple, David Miller, and Thomas McClelland took the action. They have now received apologies and damages.

“That bomb not only tore William’s life apart but also tore our entire family apart,’’ said David Temple, who lost his brother William in the atrocity.

“Sadly my mother also passed away four years ago, and I recall how she looked at William’s photo every night as she lay down to sleep and every day she asked ‘David, what about Claudy?’ This gave me the determination to continue to where I am today.

“The NIO and PSNI admitted to me that there were failures in the investigation into Claudy. For these admissions I am truly grateful. The action against the police and NIO has been discontinued.”

Similar action against the Catholic Church is ongoing.

Nine people, both Protestant and Catholic, were killed in a series of IRA bombings in the village of Claudy, Co Londonderry, in 1972.

No one has been brought to justice for the atrocity.

An investigation by the Police Ombudsman back in 2010 found the police, the state and the Catholic Church conspired to protect a suspect.

That suspect, Father James Chesney, who has since died, was moved to Co Donegal. He was never questioned by police.

Those revelations prompted the families of William Temple, David Miller and Thomas McClelland to take this action.

They say police have confirmed a priest was a member of the Provisional IRA and was “actively involved in terrorism”.

That cleric, not named, is believed to be Fr Chesney.

Also, intelligence indicated he was involved in the Claudy Bombings and provided an alibi for someone who played a prominent role in the atrocity.

It also revealed that a member of the public briefed the then Cardinal William Conway and a senior police officer on the role of the priest.

Four months later, in November 1972, police briefed NIO officials on some of the cleric’s activities.

That December, the then-secretary of state William Whitelaw and Cardinal William Conway also discussed the priest’s activities.

The family of Thomas McClelland said: “We have always believed that our uncle’s murder and the others who died at Claudy was not properly investigated.

"However, the legal process has helped us understand why as we have struggled over the years to understand why more was not done to bring the perpetrators to justice, both at the time and more recently."

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis MP said: “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the families of all those lost in the Claudy bombings.

“I echo the views of the former Secretary of State, the Rt Hon Owen Paterson MP, and, on behalf of the Government, would like to restate that I am profoundly sorry that Father Chesney was not properly investigated for his suspected involvement in the Claudy bombing.”