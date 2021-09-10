Relatives of three people murdered in the Claudy bombings are to receive pay-outs in civil claims against the PSNI and British Government, it has been announced.

Confidential settlements were confirmed at the High Court in actions brought over investigative failures in the 1972 outrage where the main suspect was a Catholic priest.

No admission of liability has been made by either defendant in a case centred on damning findings that senior police officers colluded with the church and the state to protect Father James Chesney.

Nine people were killed when three no-warning bombs exploded in the Co Londonderry village on 31 July 1972.

Dozens of others were injured in the atrocity for which the IRA was blamed but never admitted responsibility.

In 2010 a Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman report identified a huge cover-up to shield Father Chesney.

He was believed to be the IRA's director of operations in south Derry, and a prime suspect in the Claudy attacks as well as other terrorist incidents.

But documents from the time revealed that a deal was arranged behind closed doors to remove him from the jurisdiction.

He was transferred to a parish in Co Donegal following secret talks between the then-Northern Ireland Secretary of State William Whitelaw and the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Cardinal William Conway, according to papers.

Chesney died in 1980 without ever being questioned by police, and no-one has been brought to justice for the Claundy bombings since.

Following publication of the Ombudsman's report bereaved relatives launched legal action against the Chief Constable, the Northern Ireland Office and the Catholic Diocese of Derry.

Claims were lodged by David Temple, who lost his 16-year-old brother William; James Miller, whose grandfather David Miller, 60, was among those killed; and Colin McClelland and Tracy Deans on behalf of their 64-year-old uncle, Thomas McClelland.

The resolutions in the three cases against the police and Northern Ireland Office represent the first time pay-outs have been made for investigative failings in a suspected IRA atrocity.

In a statement the families' legal representatives, KRW Law, confirmed: "Our clients have instructed us to discontinue the legal action against the Chief Constable of the PSNI and the NIO, who have agreed a full and final settlement without an admission of liability.

"The sum of the settlement is to remain confidential, and the PSNI and the NIO have agreed to pay the costs of our clients up to the date of this agreement."

Proceedings against the Diocese of Derry are continuing, with a trial in that action expected to take place next year.

"The Temple, Miller and McClelland families... wish to place on record their anger and disgust at the attitude of the Church to date within the legal proceedings," their lawyers said.

"The families would like to finally say that they were deeply disappointed in the lack of a proper investigation into the murder of their loved ones by the Police.

"However, they would like to place on record a sense of appreciation for the mature attitude displayed by the Police and the NIO at mediation which assisted the families in understanding some serious failings by the state."

Solicitor Kevin Winters also reiterated his concern at proposals to end Troubles-related prosecutions, civil actions and inquests.

He said: "If the British Government had its way this type of case wouldn't be on here today."